Mohammed Bin Rashid Receives Phone Call From Sudanese Prime Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 05:00 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Oct, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, today received a telephone call from Abdalla Hamdok, Sudan's Prime Minister.

Prime Minister Hamdok hailed the UAE's humanitarian stances towards the Sudanese people in their difficult times, especially the recent flooding in Sudan which led to human and material losses.

The UAE was the forerunner in extending a helping hand to the brotherly people of Sudan.

The discussion also dealt with a number of issues and topics of common interest, especially those related to developing bilateral relations in various commercial, economic and investment fields in order to realise aspirations of the two countries and serve interests of their people.

