Mohammed bin Rashid receives phone call from Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Oct, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, today received a phone call from His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of Saudi Arabia.

During their phone call, Sheikh Mohammed and Prince Mohammed bin Salman discussed the strong relations between the UAE and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and explored ways to further enhance cooperation and partnerships that bring benefits to the people of the two countries.

His Highness and the Saudi Crown Prince also exchanged views on a number of issues of mutual interest in the light of recent global and regional developments.