Mohammed bin Rashid receives phone call from Uzbek President

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Dec, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, today received a phone call from Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of Uzbekistan.

During the call, Mirziyoyev congratulated His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid on the occasion of the nation’s Golden Jubilee and wished the UAE and its people continued growth and prosperity. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed thanked Mirziyoyev for his sincere goodwill towards the UAE and its people and wished Uzbekistan further progress and success.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed and the Uzbek President also discussed the strong friendship and cooperation between the two countries and explored ways to expand ties.