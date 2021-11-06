Mohammed bin Rashid receives President of Colombia at Expo 2020 Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Nov, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, today received Iván Duque Márquez, President of the Republic of Colombia, who is currently visiting the UAE with a high-profile delegation to mark Colombia’s National Day celebrations at Expo 2020 Dubai.

During the meeting, which was attended by H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, the two leaders exchanged views on recent regional and global developments including the efforts taken to accelerate global recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The meeting also stressed on the importance of strengthening international cooperation to revitalise vital sectors.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid praised the friendly relations between the UAE and the Republic of Colombia, in light of their mutual views on a number of regional and international issues.

His Highness also highlighted the importance of further boosting bilateral relations for the benefit of the two nations.

Sheikh Mohammed expressed his confidence that stronger ties between the two countries will further enhance convergence and cooperation in various fields.

His Highness underscored the opportunities available for Colombia in terms of accessing the region's markets through utilising the UAE’s established logistics infrastructure and its strong trade and economic ties with other markets.

Furthermore, H.H. Sheikh Mohammed also highlighted the prospects available for the business and investment sectors in the country to access the markets of Colombia and Latin America.

For his part, the Colombian President praised the close ties between the UAE and Colombia, which has witnessed remarkable development over the past years and partnerships in a number of vital sectors, including entrepreneurship and youth development.

President Márquez also congratulated the UAE for hosting Expo 2020 in Dubai, which he described as an ideal opportunity to promote bilateral relations between the two countries As part of the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and President Iván Duque Márquez witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on joint cooperation on government experience and governance.

The MoU, which was exchanged by Mohammed Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, and Maria Paula Correa Fernandez, Chief of Cabinet of the Presidency of the Republic of Colombia, reflects the UAE's keenness to share its pioneering experience in the development of government work.

The meeting was also attended by H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, and Chairman of the Expo 2020 Dubai Higher Committee; H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council; H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum; in addition to a number of ministers and high-ranking officials.

The official delegation accompanying the Colombian President includes the Minister of Trade, Tourism and Industry, the Minister of Health, the Minister of Environment and a group of businessmen.