Mohammed Bin Rashid Receives President Of Mauritania

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 03rd February 2020 | 09:00 PM

Mohammed bin Rashid receives President of Mauritania

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Feb, 2020) DUBAI, 3rd February 2020 (WAM) - Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, received today at Zabeel Palace in Dubai, President of Mauritania, Mohamed Ould Ghazouani, and the accompanying delegation.

Sheikh Mohammed welcomed the visiting guest in presence of Dubai Crown Prince H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and Deputy Ruler of Dubai H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

During the reception, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and Ould Ghazouani discussed topics of mutual interests and ways to boost bilateral cooperation. Sheikh Mohammed also blessed the signing of various memorandum of understandings between the countries.

The reception was attended by H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Media Council and Chairman of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation; Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and the Future; Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Mohammed Ibrahim Al Shaibani, Director General of His Highness the Ruler's Court in Dubai, and Khalifa Saeed Suleiman, Director General of the Department of Protocol and Hospitality in Dubai; along with senior officials.

