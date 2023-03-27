UrduPoint.com

Mohammed Bin Rashid Receives Ramadan Well-wishers

Sumaira FH Published March 27, 2023 | 12:45 AM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Mar, 2023) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, today evening received well-wishers who visited him to greet him on the occasion of the advent of the Holy Month of Ramadan, at the Za’abeel Palace in Dubai.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, and H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Finance, accepted the greetings of well-wishers who included senior officials from Dubai Government entities and other dignitaries.

H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, and H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, were also present.

More Stories From Middle East

