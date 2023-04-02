UrduPoint.com

Mohammed Bin Rashid Receives Ramadan Well-wishers Of Businessmen, Investors, Dignitaries, Officials

Sumaira FH Published April 02, 2023 | 10:15 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Apr, 2023) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, received several dignitaries, senior officials, businessmen, foreign investors, and well-wishers who came to greet him and congratulate him on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan at the Shindagha Majlis.

Accompanied by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, and H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum exchanged Ramadan greetings with the attendees.

During the discussion, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid reiterated the significance of the exceptional strategic partnership between the public and private sectors in Dubai, which serves as a distinctive global model of collaboration between the two sectors. This partnership serves as a crucial pillar of the emirate’s comprehensive development journey and constitutes a crucial element of the strategic targets stipulated in the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, said His Highness.

The D33 initiative aims to achieve the ambitious goal of doubling Dubai’s economy over the next decade and consolidating its position among the top three global cities and top four global financial hubs. This will be accomplished through 33 initiatives focused on attracting foreign direct investment, developing infrastructure, supporting small and medium enterprises, and promoting sustainable development. The discussion centred on the significant investment prospects that Dubai presents, supported by its ambitious development plans and a favourable business environment. Dubai’s strategic location, advanced infrastructure, and world-class facilities provide ample opportunities for global investors and businesses to establish their presence in the region.

Sheikh Mohammed highlighted the exceptional opportunities that Dubai offers to investors and businesspeople through its ambitious development plans, mega projects, and a favourable business environment. Dubai’s strategic location, advanced infrastructure, and world-class facilities provide ample opportunities for global investors and businesses to establish their presence in the region. These factors cement Dubai’s position as one of the most important destinations for investment, entrepreneurship, and attracting talented and innovative individuals in all fields.

His Highness also underscored the importance of a vibrant and diversified economy that embraces technological advancement and supports entrepreneurship and innovation. He emphasised that Dubai’s economic success is not only measured by financial indicators but also by its ability to provide a high quality of life and opportunities for its citizens, residents, and visitors.

Additionally, attendees explored Dubai’s focus on innovation, particularly in key sectors, and how it has helped the emirate attract significant foreign direct investment. The dialogue highlighted the potential for further growth and expansion of these opportunities, contributing to the continued success of the Dubai Economic Agenda.

H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chairman and CEO of Emirates Group, and H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Media Council, were among the attendees, along with a number of other Sheikhs and senior officials.

