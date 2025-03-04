Open Menu

Mohammed Bin Rashid Receives Ramadan Well-wishers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 04, 2025 | 12:30 AM

Mohammed bin Rashid receives Ramadan well-wishers

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Mar, 2025) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, today received Ramadan well-wishers at Al Mudaif Majlis in Union House, Dubai.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE, warmly acknowledged the greetings of well-wishers who included local dignitaries, senior officials, and members of the business community.

During the gathering, H.H. Sheikh Mohammed interacted with the attendees, highlighting the enduring values of Emirati society that are inspired by the spirit of Ramadan. Events and celebrations marking Ramadan were even more special in light of the announcement by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan that 2025 should be marked as the ‘Year of the Community.’

Discussions also highlighted Ramadan’s role in fostering solidarity, compassion, and harmony, which are deeply rooted in Islamic teachings, while promoting peace, cooperation, and support for those in need.

