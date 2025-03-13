Open Menu

Mohammed Bin Rashid Receives Ramadan Well-wishers At Al Shindagha

Umer Jamshaid Published March 13, 2025 | 11:01 PM

Mohammed bin Rashid receives Ramadan well-wishers at Al Shindagha

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Mar, 2025) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, today received Ramadan well-wishers on the occasion of the Holy Month, at Al Shindagha Majlis in Dubai.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, and Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Finance of the UAE; and H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai, accepted the greetings of well-wishers who included local dignitaries, senior officials, investors and members of the business community.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed exchanged Ramadan greetings with well-wishers and extended his best wishes for the continued prosperity of the UAE, and Arab and Islamic nations.

Sheikh Mohammed also highlighted that this year’s Ramadan, coinciding with “The Year of Community,” offers an opportunity to strengthen unity and solidarity among the UAE people.

It also serves as a time to pass down the nation’s noble values, customs, and heritage to new generations, reinforcing the UAE’s growth and making it a global model for harmony, coexistence, and peace.

The reception was attended by H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai sports Council; H.H. Sheikh Majid bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum; H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, along with dignitaries and senior officials.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Sports Business UAE Dubai Rashid Best Unity Foods Limited Arab Ramadan

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid receives Ramadan well-wishers ..

Mohammed bin Rashid receives Ramadan well-wishers at Al Shindagha

5 minutes ago
 Khalifa bin Tahnoun bin Mohammed meets with French ..

Khalifa bin Tahnoun bin Mohammed meets with French Ambassador to UAE

5 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets Sweden's Minister for Int ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets Sweden's Minister for International Development Coopera ..

50 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets Swedish Defence Minister

Abdullah bin Zayed meets Swedish Defence Minister

51 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Swedish FM sign MoU on politic ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Swedish FM sign MoU on political consultations

51 minutes ago
 UN experts warn of worsening food crisis in Myanma ..

UN experts warn of worsening food crisis in Myanmar

2 hours ago
Romania to expand clean-energy production with EUR ..

Romania to expand clean-energy production with EUR 30 million EIB support

47 minutes ago
 PSMA accuses hoarders of sugar price surge during ..

PSMA accuses hoarders of sugar price surge during Ramazan

2 hours ago
 UNDP holds practice in digital democracy seminar i ..

UNDP holds practice in digital democracy seminar in Lahore

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Children's Reading Festival to open on Apr ..

Sharjah Children's Reading Festival to open on April 23

4 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid presides over swearing-in cere ..

Mohammed bin Rashid presides over swearing-in ceremony of eight new judges at Du ..

4 hours ago
 Emirates Driving Company distributes 34% cash divi ..

Emirates Driving Company distributes 34% cash dividend for 2024

4 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East