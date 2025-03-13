Mohammed bin Rashid receives Ramadan well-wishers at Al Shindagha

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Mar, 2025) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, today received Ramadan well-wishers on the occasion of the Holy Month, at Al Shindagha Majlis in Dubai.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, and Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Finance of the UAE; and H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai, accepted the greetings of well-wishers who included local dignitaries, senior officials, investors and members of the business community.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed exchanged Ramadan greetings with well-wishers and extended his best wishes for the continued prosperity of the UAE, and Arab and Islamic nations.

Sheikh Mohammed also highlighted that this year’s Ramadan, coinciding with “The Year of Community,” offers an opportunity to strengthen unity and solidarity among the UAE people.

It also serves as a time to pass down the nation’s noble values, customs, and heritage to new generations, reinforcing the UAE’s growth and making it a global model for harmony, coexistence, and peace.

The reception was attended by H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai sports Council; H.H. Sheikh Majid bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum; H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, along with dignitaries and senior officials.

