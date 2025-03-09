Mohammed Bin Rashid Receives Ruler Of Umm Al Qaiwain, Exchanging Ramadan Greetings
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 09, 2025 | 11:45 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Mar, 2025) DUBAI, 9th March, 2025 (WAM) – His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, received H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, at Zabeel Palace today in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai; H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai; H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman; H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah; H.H. Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain; and H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in the Al Ain region.
H.
H. Sheikh Mohammed and H.H. Sheikh Saud exchanged Ramadan greetings, praying to Allah Almighty to bless the UAE, its people and its leadership with goodness, prosperity and continued progress.
The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, and Chairman and CEO of Emirates Airline and Group; H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai sports Council; H.H. Sheikh Majid bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum; and H.H. Sheikh Hasher bin Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Media Incorporated, along with a number of sheikhs, senior officials, and prominent national figures.
H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum hosted an Iftar banquet in honour of H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, the Crown Princes, and the distinguished guests.
