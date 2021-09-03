Mohammed bin Rashid receives Shabab Al Ahli Football Club

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Dubai, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Sep, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, congratulated the Shabab Al Ahli Football Club for winning the UAE President’s Cup, 50th Cup and UAE Super Cup during the 2020-2021 sports season.

This came while His Highness received the Shabab Al Ahli Football Club team, the Club’s technical and administrative staff as well as board members, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Board of the Shabab Al Ahli Football Club.

His Highness said that such achievements are made possible through hard work, preparation and determination.

He praised the team’s spirit of unity and the concerted efforts of the administrative and technical staff as well as role played by the strategic partners of the Club, which enabled the Club to make these victories.

His Highness stressed the importance of the youth and sports sector and the need to double efforts to ensure local and national teams can continue to make more achievements and further raise the country’s profile in international sports events.

Sheikh Mohammed wished the team best of luck in future competitions, especially as they are tasked to maintain the same achievements.

The reception was attended by Deputy Chairman of Dubai Sports Council Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer and Chairman of Protocols for the Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE Khalifa Saeed Sulaiman; in addition to members of the Club’s board.

At the end of the reception, H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed took a commemorative photo with the Club’s team, board members, and staff as well as the Club’s sponsors including: Khalid Al Rostamani, Chairman of AW Rostamani Group; Moafaq Al Gaddah, Chairman of MAG Group; Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Chairman of Mai Dubai; Mohammad Baker, Deputy Chairman & CEO of Gulf Marketing Group; Hesham Abdulla Al Qassim, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Emirates NBD Bank; Marwan Ibrahim Haji Nasser, Chairman and Managing Director of Al Tadawi Healthcare Group; Mahdi Amjad, Founder and Executive Chairman of Omniyat Group; and Rashed Al Awadhi, General Manager, Real Estate Development at wasl Group.