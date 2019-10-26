Mohammed bin Rashid receives Swiss President

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Oct, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, today received President Ueli Maurer of the Swiss Confederation.

While welcoming the visiting Swiss President, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid stressed the importance of further developing ties of friendship and cooperation between the UAE and the Swiss Confederation to serve the interests of the two countries and their peoples.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed commended Switzerland's early voting for Dubai's bid to host the Expo 2020, saying the international event receives proper attention and consistent follow-up from the UAE leadership and government as well as other institutions to produce it in the best manner possible.

President Maurer expressed his delight at his country's participation in the Expo 2020. He said that during his state visit to the UAE, he and a Swiss high-level delegation will participate in the groundbreaking ceremony for the Swiss pavilion at the Expo 2020 in Dubai South.

The meeting tackled ways of strengthening cooperation between the two countries across finance and business sectors.

The Swiss President expressed his confidence in the UAE economy, affirming the interest of Swiss banks to expand cooperation with their UAE counterparts.

While exchanging views with H.H. Sheikh Mohammed on the latest regional and global developments, the Swiss leader lauded the prudent, balanced policy of the UAE leadership and its support for peace and stability in the region and worldwide.

Present at the meeting were H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai; H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Expo 2020 Dubai Higher Committee;Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and The Future;Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs; Obaid bin Humaid Al Tayer, Minister of State for Financial Affairs; Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, and Director-General of the Expo 2020 Office; Mohammed Ibrahim Al Shaibani, Director-General of His Highness the Ruler's Court in Dubai; Khalifa Saeed Sulaiman, Director-General of the Dubai Protocol and Hospitality Department; and Massimo Baggi, Ambassador of Switzerland to the UAE.