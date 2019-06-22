UrduPoint.com
Mohammed Bin Rashid Receives Trophy From Queen Elizabeth II On Historic Royal Ascot Win

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 22nd June 2019 | 11:15 PM

Mohammed bin Rashid receives trophy from Queen Elizabeth II on historic Royal Ascot win

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Jun, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has expressed satisfaction with the achievements of UAE horses at the Royal Ascot horse race, which is considered Britain's most popular race meeting.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid received the winning trophy from Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom after Godolphin’s Blue Point, ridden by James Doyle and trained by Charlie Appleby, galloped to victory and claimed the Diamond Jubilee Stakes (Group 1) title. Blue Point made history on at Royal Ascot after claiming the title of King’s Stand Stakes on the opening day of the racing festival.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid received the award from the Duke of Cambridge Prince William amidst cheers from crowds.

Earlier today, Godolphin’s Pinatubo smashed the two-year-old course record in the Listed Chesham Stakes to claim the title. In the Jersey Stakes (Group 3), Godolphin’s Space Blues came in second.

Another win for UAE horses on Royal Ascot’s fifth day went to Defoe after storming the finish line to take the Hardwicke Stakes (Group 2) title.

Achievements by UAE horses continued since the beginning of this year’s Royal Ascot as H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s Addeybb won the Wolferton Stakes title on the first day.

On the second day of the racing week, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s Raffle Prize won the Queen Mary Stakes (Group 2) title. Also, H.H. Sheikh Rashid bin Dalmouk Al Maktoum’s Move Swiftly claimed the Duke of Cambridge Stakes (Group 2) prize. On the same day, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s Afaak snatched the Royal Hunt Cup (Heritage Handicap) title.

During the third day at Royal Ascot racecourse, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s Dee Ex Bee came in second in the Gold Cup (Group 1) race.

