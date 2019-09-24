Mohammed bin Rashid receives winners of World Endurance Championship for Young Riders

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Sep, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, said that the UAE continues to raise its performance in international endurance races year after year thanks to the accomplishments of its champion riders.

His Highness’ remarks came as he received, during his weekly Majlis in Zabeel Palace, and in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, the UAE riders that won the 120 Km FEI Meydan World Endurance Championship for Young Riders and Juniors held at the San Rossore racecourse in Italy.

Sheikh Mohammed praised the exceptional performance of the winning riders who retained both their individual and team titles at the competition that attracted riders from 35 nations.

The reception was attended by H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation, and other dignitaries and senior officials.

UAE riders reigned supreme at the Endurance Championship bagging all the top five places in the 120 Km FEI Meydan World Endurance Championship for Young Riders and Juniors. They included first placed Saeed Al Muhairi, first runner-up Shaheen Al Mazrouei, second runner-up Saif Al Mazrouei, fourth-placed Fares Al Mansoori and fifth-placed Saif Beljafla.