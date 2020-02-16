UrduPoint.com
Mohammed Bin Rashid Receives World Bank President

Sun 16th February 2020 | 06:15 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Feb, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, received today, the President of the World Bank Group, David Malpass and an accompanying delegation, on the sidelines of Global Women’s Forum Dubai, GWFD 2020, taking place on 16th and 17th February.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, also attended the meeting.

Sheikh Mohammed and Malpass discussed collaboration between the UAE and the World Bank to enhance the business environment globally. His Highness said the UAE is keen to share its experience of creating a conducive environment for attracting local, regional and global investors by developing a soft and hard infrastructure that enhances ease of doing business.

The Vice President expressed the UAE’s appreciation for the World Bank’s efforts in promoting global economic growth as well as its efforts in eliminating poverty, promoting welfare, unlocking sustainable economic growth opportunities and investing in human capital development globally. His Highness also stressed the UAE’s keenness to work closely with the World Bank to generate new opportunities in the UAE, the region and the world.

For his part, Malpass praised the UAE’s development model and its approach in diversifying its income and reducing reliance on oil revenues, investing in strong infrastructure that supports the ambitious objectives of the country and its investment incentives that have raised the UAE’s global ranking in ease of doing business indices.

The President of the World Bank also expressed his happiness in participating in GWFD 2020, noting that organising the global event in the UAE opens the doors for identifying more opportunities for enabling women in business regionally and globally, especially with the organization of We-Fi MENA Regional Summit.

The meeting was also attended by H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum; Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and the Future; Obaid bin Humaid Al Tayer, Minister of State for Financial Affairs; Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, and Mona Al Marri, Chairperson of the board and Managing Director of the Dubai Women Establishment.

