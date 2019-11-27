Mohammed bin Rashid receives Zambian President

(@imziishan)

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, received Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu, President of Zambia, at the Zabeel Palace today, where they discussed UAE-Zambia relations and ways to expand them by including new sectors such as agriculture, minerals, water and infrastructure

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Nov, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, received Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu, President of Zambia, at the Zabeel Palace today, where they discussed UAE-Zambia relations and ways to expand them by including new sectors such as agriculture, minerals, water and infrastructure.

President Lungu and his delegation were greeted by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, and H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed welcomed establishing new bridges of cooperation and the prospect of joint investments in light of the desire of the leadership of the two countries to build an economic partnership centred on feasible investment that will bring mutual benefits to both countries and peoples.

Dr. Edgar Lungu expressed his happiness at visiting the UAE and learning about the country's progress and achievements, especially in terms of infrastructure, economic prosperity and its shift to Artificial Intelligence in most vital sectors. The Zambian President said his government welcomes the UAE's investments in Zambia's public and private sectors and highlighted the African nation's natural wealth and strategic business positioning in the continent.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansouri, Minister of Economy; Dr. Anwar Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs; Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Khalifa Abdul Rahman Al Marzouqi, UAE Non-Resident Ambassador to Zambia, and the visiting delegation.