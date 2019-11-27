UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mohammed Bin Rashid Receives Zambian President

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 7 minutes ago Wed 27th November 2019 | 05:15 PM

Mohammed bin Rashid receives Zambian President

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, received Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu, President of Zambia, at the Zabeel Palace today, where they discussed UAE-Zambia relations and ways to expand them by including new sectors such as agriculture, minerals, water and infrastructure

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Nov, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, received Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu, President of Zambia, at the Zabeel Palace today, where they discussed UAE-Zambia relations and ways to expand them by including new sectors such as agriculture, minerals, water and infrastructure.

President Lungu and his delegation were greeted by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, and H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed welcomed establishing new bridges of cooperation and the prospect of joint investments in light of the desire of the leadership of the two countries to build an economic partnership centred on feasible investment that will bring mutual benefits to both countries and peoples.

Dr. Edgar Lungu expressed his happiness at visiting the UAE and learning about the country's progress and achievements, especially in terms of infrastructure, economic prosperity and its shift to Artificial Intelligence in most vital sectors. The Zambian President said his government welcomes the UAE's investments in Zambia's public and private sectors and highlighted the African nation's natural wealth and strategic business positioning in the continent.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansouri, Minister of Economy; Dr. Anwar Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs; Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Khalifa Abdul Rahman Al Marzouqi, UAE Non-Resident Ambassador to Zambia, and the visiting delegation.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Business Water Agriculture UAE Dubai Rashid Progress Zambia Government

Recent Stories

State must not curb Students’ Solidarity March

4 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid pardons 674 prisoners ahead of ..

7 minutes ago

QS Asia University Rankings 2020: NUST retains No. ..

7 minutes ago

Prosecutors Ask to Sentence Ex-Kyrgyz Prime Minist ..

3 minutes ago

Encroachers reoccupy Chaungi No 22

8 minutes ago

NA standing committee meeting on Law and justice h ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.