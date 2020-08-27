Mohammed bin Rashid reshuffles boards of Dubai Racing Club, Dubai Equestrian Club

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Aug, 2020) In his capacity as Ruler of Dubai, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum issued Decision No. (17) of 2020 reshuffling the board of Directors of the Dubai Racing Club under the chairmanship of Saeed bin Humaid Mattar Al Tayer.

The Vice Chairman of the new Board is Mohammed Ahmed bin Abdulaziz Al Shehhi. Other members of the Board include Hamad Mubarak Mohammed Buamim, Abdul Wahid Mohammed Al Fahim and Mohammed Yousef Ahmed Salah Soliman.

His Highness also issued Decision No. (18) of 2020 restructuring the Board of Directors of the Dubai Equestrian Club under the chairmanship of Saeed bin Humaid Mattar Al Tayer.

The Vice Chairman of the Board is Mohammed Ahmed bin Abdulaziz Al Shehhi. Other members of the new Board include Hamad Mubarak Mohammed Buamim, Abdul Wahid Mohammed Al Fahim, Mohammed Yousef Ahmed Salah Soliman and the General Manager of the Club.

The two Decisions are effective from the date of issuance and will be published in the Official Gazette.