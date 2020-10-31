Mohammed bin Rashid reviews Dubai Municipalityâ€™s environmental projects being developed at cost of AED6.6 billion

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Oct, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, said the UAE is committed to implementing innovative projects that optimise use of resources and solve critical challenges as part of the countryâ€™s strategy to ensure environmental sustainability.

A key element in the UAEâ€™s development model, environmental sustainability is reflected in all initiatives and projects launched by government entities, independently or in partnership with the private sector, His Highness said. Sustainability is key to the UAEâ€™s future readiness, he added.

"Providing a clean environment is at the heart of our efforts to advance development and provide a high quality of life both now and in the future. We have adopted global best practices and implemented innovative projects to preserve our environment and protect the health and safety of people in the UAE," His Highness said.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammedâ€™s comments came during a review of Dubai Municipalityâ€™s environmental and sustainability projects being developed at a cost AED6.6 billion. H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, attended the review.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid reviewed a project to build the Dubai Centre for Waste Processing in the Warsan area of Dubai. The AED4 billion plant, one of the largest in the world in terms of waste processing capacity, will operate without any negative impact on the environment. Capable of processing 5,666 tonnes of municipal solid waste per day and 1.9 million tonnes of municipal solid waste per year, it also has the capacity to generate 200 megawatts of energy annually, which can serve the requirements of 135,000 residential units. The first phase of the project will be completed in 2023 and the entire project will be completed in 2024.

Director General of Dubai Municipality Dawood Al Hajri briefed His Highness on the new plant that is one of Dubaiâ€™s largest infrastructure projects.

Created to serve the emirateâ€™s current and future waste management and green energy requirements, the project consists of a waste weighing unit, 15 reception points, five furnaces, a steam and power generation zone, 10,000 gas processing units, 27 gates and a zone for extracting metal from incinerated waste.

Sheikh Mohammed was also briefed on an AED500 million project to develop public beaches in Dubai. The project aims to develop one million square metres of beachfront area from Al Mamzar beach to Umm Suqeim 2.

The project will be implemented in three phases - the first covers 4,250 metres of beachline extending from Al Mamzar Creek beach to Al Mamzar Corniche, the second covers 2,150 metres of beachline extending from Jumeirah Beach to Al Shorouq, and the third phase covers 6,015 metres of beachline in Umm Suqeim 1 and 2.

The project aims to revitalise the beachfront and increase swimming areas. Dedicated areas for water activities and jogging and cycling tracks will be provided as part of the overall plan to promote a fitness culture and healthy lifestyle among the cityâ€™s residents.

His Highness was also briefed on the AED100 million Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary development project, which seeks to enhance the sanctuaryâ€™s ecosystem and biodiversity.

The project will increase wetlands in the sanctuary by 20 hectares and expand green cover by planting mangrove trees in a 100-hectare area. Service facilities and entertainment amenities will also be built as part of the project.

Sheikh Mohammed also reviewed a project to develop the first open garden on Al Mamzar Creek that forms part of the AED2 billion Green Dubai Project. To be implemented over a four-year period extending from 2021 to 2024, the project is set to add 8 million square metres of green spaces.

The project forms part of a broader plan to expand the cityâ€™s green spaces, increase the percentage of green areas in development projects and raise Dubaiâ€™s global ranking in this area.