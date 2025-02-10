Mohammed bin Rashid reviews futuristic mobility system; Therme Dubai project on sidelines of World Governments Summit

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Feb, 2025) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, accompanied by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, reviewed RAILBUS, a sustainable future mass transit system powered by solar energy. The system is designed to redefine urban mobility, featuring an innovative design, autonomous driving capabilities, and environmentally friendly operations, making it a sustainable and efficient public transport solution.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed also reviewed the Therme Dubai project, a wellbeing resort and interactive park set to become the first of its kind in the middle East and the tallest in the world. The project will be developed in Zabeel Park with an estimated investment of AED2 billion, funded by a consortium of local and international financial partners.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed explored these projects while visiting the Roads and Transport Authority’s (RTA) stand at the World Governments Summit.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed was accompanied by H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council; H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai sports Council; Mohammad Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Chairman of the World Governments Summit; and Mattar Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the board of Executive Directors of RTA.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed received a briefing from Mattar Al Tayer on RAILBUS. The system aligns with the UAE Net Zero Strategy 2050, Dubai Net Zero Emissions Public Transport Strategy 2050, and the Dubai Autonomous Transport Strategy 2030, which targets 25% of all trips in Dubai to be autonomous by 2030.

Al Tayer said: “The project reflects RTA’s commitment to fostering public-private partnerships and supporting start-ups in developing next-generation autonomous transport systems. RAILBUS is solar-powered, highly efficient, and cost-effective, integrating with Dubai’s public transport network. It also enhances first and last-mile connectivity, ensuring safe, smooth, and sustainable travel for residents and visitors in urban areas.”

Al Tayer noted: “RAILBUS carriages have been designed and manufactured using cutting-edge, sustainability-focused technologies. They incorporate high-efficiency components and systems, ensuring maximum safety while reducing energy and maintenance costs.

“The carriages are built using a scalable design and 3D printing technology, with recyclable materials that contribute to a lighter structure, reducing the overall weight of the carriage to seven tonnes. Each carriage measures 11.5 metres in length, 2.6 metres in width, and 2.9 metres in height, with a capacity of 40 passengers and a maximum speed of 100 km/h. The interior has a modern design, offering spacious passenger areas, comfortable seating, ambient lighting, and onboard Wi-Fi.”

Al Tayer added: “RAILBUS stands out for its lower infrastructure and operational costs, which are 20-30% lower than comparable transport systems.

Additionally, its energy costs are lower due to its reliance on solar power as the Primary energy source. The system also features a lightweight carriage design, built with sustainable, recycled materials such as carbon fibre, enhancing efficiency and enabling rapid construction.”

He further noted that RTA would complete technical studies on the system within the next two years. Based on its development, the next steps will involve identifying the optimal locations for pilot operations to assess its operational efficiency and integration with Dubai’s wider transport network.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed also reviewed the landmark Therme Dubai project, a world-class wellbeing destination spanning 500,000 square feet and rising 100 metres high, with an annual capacity of 1.7 million visitors. The project features wellbeing zones, diverse thermal pools, dedicated luxury floors, and a Michelin-starred restaurant. It also includes three waterfalls, each 18 metres high, along with an extensive water experience comprising 4,500 square metres of indoor pools and terraces, an indoor water park with 15 waterslides, and experiential art pieces that will further enhance the visitor experience.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed was briefed on the project's three distinct zones. The first is the Play Zone, a family-friendly area that blends fun, entertainment, and health-related activities for both adults and children. The second is the Relax Zone, dedicated to adults and offering indoor and outdoor relaxation pools, mineral pools, steam rooms, and natural treatments using mineral-enhanced water. The third is the Restore Zone, which focuses on rejuvenation, providing visitors with a tranquil escape in a spacious thermal complex, complete with saunas, steam rooms, and innovatively designed mineral treatment baths that elevate the guest experience to unparalleled levels of comfort and quality.

The wellbeing resort, developed by Therme Group, a global leader in owning, developing and operating innovative wellbeing destinations, is designed to place nature and water at its core, enhancing the quality of life for individuals and communities. The resort will feature the world’s largest indoor botanical garden, fostering urban biodiversity and environmental sustainability, with over 200 plant species from around the world. It will also include crystal-clear thermal waters, saunas, and therapeutic mineral pools.

The resort’s baths will incorporate wave technology and water slides, complemented by luxurious spa treatments inspired by global bathing traditions, including Roman and Turkish baths, Japanese hot springs, and Nordic saunas. It will also host a diverse programme of water-based and artistic experiences, integrating advanced technology to create an immersive and transformative visitor experience.

The architectural design reflects cutting-edge sustainability principles, utilising state-of-the-art water treatment, heating, and cooling systems. 90% of the thermal pool water will be recycled, while 80% of the resort’s fresh air and cooling needs will be met through clean energy sources. Additionally, Therme Dubai will serve as a cultural hub, hosting world-class artistic performances and immersive experiences.

