Mohammed bin Rashid reviews key achievements of GDMO’s subsidiaries and initiatives

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jan, 2020) DUBAI,15th January 2020 (WAM) - Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum was briefed on the key achievements and initiatives of Government of Dubai Media Office’s, GDMO, subsidiaries during his visit to GDMO’s new headquarters at One Central, Dubai World Trade Centre.

His Highness visited the new offices of Brand Dubai where he was briefed on new creative projects it is implementing in partnership with the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), Dubai Municipality and the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA).

In the presence of Mona Al Marri, Director General of the Government of Dubai Media Office, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council and President of Dubai Press Club, and senior officials of RTA, Dubai Municipality and DEWA, Nehal Badri, Director of Brand Dubai made a presentation on the key phases of projects that Brand Dubai aims to implement this year including Dubai Street Museum, Jumeirah Project and Proudly from Dubai.

The Brand Dubai Director also outlined the key objectives of the projects, which are centred around achieving the vision of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to transform Dubai into an open-air art museum. The themes behind the creative projects reflect the aspirations of the people, the heritage of the UAE and the vision to make Dubai the world’s happiest city.

His Highness was also briefed about projects launched by Brand Dubai under the umbrella of its ‘Proudly from Dubai’ initiative that seeks to highlight the success stories of innovative homegrown entrepreneurs and the vibrancy of Dubai’s business landscape. The achievements of entrepreneurial ventures selected for the ‘Proudly from Dubai’ initiative were showcased at the event held to mark the opening of GDMO’s new offices.

Sheikh Mohammed also met participants of the Media National Youth Programme organised by Dubai Press Club in partnership with Watani Al Emarat Foundation and more than 40 academic and media organisations.

Dherar Belhoul Al Falasi, Director General of Watani Al Emarat Foundation, briefed His Highness on the objectives of the programme that seeks to impart cutting edge media skills to young aspiring professionals.

Later, H.H. Sheikh Mohammed interacted with members of the Dubai International Communication Committee (DICC) launched by GDMO to promote effective and positive engagement with international media to enhance and safeguard Dubai’s image.

Established under the directives of HH Sheikh Mohammed, the objectives of the Committee include promoting Dubai’s global reputation and proactively communicating its key messages and accomplishments; building influential relationships and strong networks globally; developing international communication strategies to support Dubai’s vision; and working with the leadership of different Dubai entities to represent the city globally.

Noora Al Abbar, Director of Strategic Media Affairs, GDMO, briefed His Highness about the Committee’s international communication programmes and other activities organised in partnership with leading global organisations and think tanks. The Committee organises a range of training and learning programmes for Dubai’s communication leaders to enhance their capabilities for engaging with global audiences and responding to diverse communication opportunities and challenges.

The Dubai International Communication Committee is tasked with developing strategic action plans to shift negative perceptions and dispel ‘myths’ that stand in the way of an accurate image of Dubai. It also aims to build a wide network of national and international stakeholders who can support Dubai’s efforts to further strengthen its reputation.

Sheikh Mohammed also met with members of the Social Media Influencers Diploma Programme and a group of prominent influencers who participated in DPC’s Arab Social Media Influencers Majlis. Speaking at the gathering, His Highness stressed the importance of utilising social media platforms optimally to generate benefits for the community and the crucial role played by influencers in inspiring Arab youth. Mona Al Marri briefed Sheikh Mohammed on the topics discussed in the Majlis that included the role of influencers in enhancing social media content.

The Arab Social Media Influencers Majlis is one of a series of activities organised under DPC’s Arab Social Media Influencers Club. The Majlis offers a unique platform that brings together Arab social media influencers to share experiences, best practices, ideas and policy recommendations, as well as discuss challenges brought by the rise of digital platforms. The Social Media Influencers Diploma Programme is the world’s first accredited programme that seeks to train influencers in strategic communication and enable them to produce effective content on social media platforms.