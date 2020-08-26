Mohammed bin Rashid reviews post-COVID-19 work plan of Ministry of Culture and Youth

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Aug, 2020) Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, has directed the Ministry of Culture and Youth to draft a comprehensive national strategy to develop cultural and innovated-related industries in the UAE, and ensure their contribution to the economy.

Sheikh Mohammed also directed to speed up initiatives that target youth, where he issued instructions to place a high priority on youth-related programmes, through focusing on projects that invest in their talents and abilities, and work on empowering them and integrating them in the labour market.

His Highness’s remarks came as he reviewed plans of the Ministry of Culture and Youth, and ensure its alignment with the post-COVID-19 government work. Noura bint Mohamed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Youth, and Shamma bint Suhail Faris Al Mazrui, Minister of State for Youth Affairs, briefed His Highness about progress on the national youth strategy.

"Promoting cultural and innovative products is one of the priorities of the new phase," Sheikh Mohammed said.

"We need to develop the cultural sector so it becomes a key contributor to the national economy."

"We need to have plans and programmes in place, as well as initiatives that incubate Emiratis talents and promote local innovative products," he added.

"We look forward to creating a conducive cultural environment with a creative horizon that places the UAE’s cultural accomplishments on the Arab and international distinctive map. Youth are key to our policies and strategic plans, and our objective is enabling them, refine and direct their talents to translate our vision to build the future of our country."

"The cultural and innovative related industries are an important engine to promote our society. And Youth are key enablers to accelerate the development journey of our nation in every sphere," His Highness went on to say.

H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, Mohammed Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, and Ohood bint Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Government Development and The Future, also attended the meeting.