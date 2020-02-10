UrduPoint.com
Mohammed Bin Rashid, Saif Bin Zayed Attend 'UAE SWAT Challenge'

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 10th February 2020 | 05:45 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Feb, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, today attended the UAE Swat Challenge 2020.

The challenge was organised by the Ministry of Interior, in cooperation with Dubai Police. Taking place in Dubai from 9th to 13th February 2020, the SWAT Challenge sees some 46 teams from 26 countries competing in five categories that will test the skills of special armed response units from around the world.

SWAT teams will engage in staged mock hostage rescues, raids challenges, rescue of injured officers, the tower challenge and overcoming obstacle courses in a bid to be crowned the most competent force.

During the event, several Arab and foreign police teams performed drills in front of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Lt.

General Sheikh Saif and the audience, which showcased their physical skills and expertise, as well as their fast response during counter-terrorism operations and while rescuing injured people.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed praised the efforts of the Ministry of Interior, led by Lt. General Sheikh Saif, to host the challenge for the second consecutive year, in coordination with the Dubai Police, stressing that police and security authorities play a key role in protecting the security and stability of the community and public and private property.

The event was attended by H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and Major General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of the Dubai Police.

The event was also attended by Khalifa Saeed Sulieman, Director-General of the Department of Protocols and Hospitality in Dubai, and several national police and security officials, along with those from participating countries.

