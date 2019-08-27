Mohammed bin Rashid, Saud bin Saqr offer condolences on death of Saif Ahmad Al Ghurair

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Aug, 2019) Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, offered condolences on the death of Saif Ahmad Al Ghurair.

Sheikh Mohammed and Sheikh Saud visited Al Ghurair family residence in Al Khawaneej, Dubai, and offered heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased.

Condolences were also offered by Dubai Crown Prince H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and the Director General of Dubai’s Protocol and Hospitality Department Khalifa Saeed Sulaiman.