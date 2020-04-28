UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mohammed Bin Rashid School Of Government Launches 'Executive Education Smart Platform'

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 28th April 2020 | 08:00 PM

Mohammed bin Rashid School of Government launches 'Executive Education Smart Platform'

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Apr, 2020) The Mohammed bin Rashid School of Government, MBRSG, has launched the "Executive Education Smart Platform", aimed at providing leaders with expertise and updates about the latest international developments.

In a statement on Tuesday by the school, the platform was conceived to keep pace with global government changes and develop an integrated system of distance learning with effective communication channels and innovative educational programmes.

The MBRSG aims to transfer 50 percent of its educational programmes onto the Executive Education Smart Platform to provide an opportunity for leaders to participate effectively and remotely, especially in light of the current situation and in preparation for the future "new normal".

"Strategic Leadership in a Challenging World" is the first free-of-charge programme the MBRSG has launched on the platform, aimed at enhancing the understanding of the concept of leadership in the public sector. It discussed the challenges and the latest developments in government work, and also promoted strategic thinking and the effective use of tools to overcome challenges and implement change management.

Dr. Ali bin Sebaa Al-Marri, Executive President of MBRSG, affirmed that the school is committed to upgrading educational programmes, tools and capabilities that ensure the provision of an innovative and flexible educational environment that facilitates continuous communication with various government leaders in the UAE and the region.

He also reiterated that it supports leaders in decision-making and in keeping pace with global changes in the government and private sectors.

Dr. Al-Marri said, "The Executive Education Smart Platform reflects our vision towards developing executive education to reach a larger segment of government leaders across the region. The platform integrates participants in the advanced educational system through which the MBRSG seeks to improve government performance and to find innovative solutions to challenges that will guarantee the continued development of all sectors."

Lecturing on "Strategic Leadership in a Challenging World" will be Dr. Al-Marri and Professor Raed Awamleh, Dean of MBRSG. The programme includes e-learning material, films and presentations, 16 training courses with a total of eight training hours, and a set of evaluation tests. The programme has built-in flexibility regarding training materials for participants.

Related Topics

World Film And Movies Education UAE Rashid All Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Ukrainian President Signs Law on Launching Agricul ..

2 minutes ago

UAE, Pakistan agree to evacuate Pakistani workers

33 minutes ago

Pakistan test captain Azhar to auction his cricket ..

2 minutes ago

IOM Supports Vanuatu in Responding to Devastating ..

2 minutes ago

Jiu-jitsu teams to participate in closed training ..

33 minutes ago

Cabinet approves Shuhadaa Package for COVID-19 rel ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.