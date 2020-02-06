UrduPoint.com
Mohammed Bin Rashid, Senegalese President Review Fostering Relations

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 01:00 AM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Feb, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, received today the President of Senegal, Macky Sall, to discuss prospects for growing bilateral relations.

In the presence of H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, the two leaders exchanged talk on ways to enhance cooperation and build investment partnership between the two sides, especially in the fields of infrastructure and tourism.

The President of Senegal said his country is looking forward to signing agreements and memoranda of understanding covering several sectors with the UAE. He hailed the role played by the DP World in ensuring the development and operation of Senegal’s ports overlooking the Atlantic Ocean.

He hailed the UAE's eminent cultural and sustainable development model, which, he said, enabled the country to be an example to be emulated for sustainable development, economic wellbeing and social welfare.

Sall emphasised that the Emirati investment in Senegal will bear fruit, noting that his country serves as a connection point to Latin American nations, particularly Brazil, a fact, which he said, opens the gates wide for potential investment partnerships.

Attending the meeting were Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and The Future, Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, Mohammed Ibrahim Al Shaibani, Director General of H.H. The Dubai Ruler’s Court, Khalifa Saeed Sulaiman, Director General of Dubai's Protocol Department, and Sultan Ali Al Harbi, the UAE Ambassador-Designate to Senegal.

