UrduPoint.com

Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre, Airbus To Collaborate On Emirates Lunar Mission

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 28th October 2021 | 04:00 PM

Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre, Airbus to collaborate on Emirates lunar mission

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Oct, 2021) The Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Airbus Defence and Space to collaborate on the Emirates Lunar Mission in the field of material testing in-situ on the surface of the Moon by means of the material adhesive demonstration (MAD) experiment.

The MoU was signed by Salem AlMarri, Deputy Director-General, MBRSC, and Andreas Lindenthal, Head of business Operations & Products, Airbus Space Systems, on the sidelines of the International Astronautical Congress, the world’s premier space event, being held at the World Trade Centre in Dubai.

The MoU further details other scopes of work including exploring the realisation of an end-to-end In-Situ Resource Utilisation (ISRU) demonstration, building on key capabilities from each other for lunar surface operations, including mobility, robotics and regolith processing, among others.

Yousuf Hamad AlShaibani, Director-General, MBRSC, said, "We are pleased collaborate with Airbus Defence and Space for the Emirates Lunar Mission.

The agreement today underlines the common will of both MBRSC and Airbus to advance our cooperation and join forces in our effort to learn more about the lunar surface. We look forward to continued collaboration on projects in space, and space resources utilisation in the future."

Jean-Marc Nasr, Head of Space Systems at Airbus, said, "The UAE has made great strides in the field of space with a successful mission to Mars through the Hope Probe, as well as sending the first Emirati astronaut to the International Space Station. The UAE is setting a global example and has become the source of inspiration for youth not just here but across the world. As the country is embarking on its next ambitious space projects, we’re honored to be signing this MoU with MBRSC, which is a strategic step to expand our contribution to supporting the government achieve its goal of becoming a well-recognised and leading country in the field of space exploration."

Related Topics

World Business UAE Dubai Rashid Salem Moroccan Dirham Congress Event From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Iqra Aziz, Yasir off to Dubai for something exciti ..

Iqra Aziz, Yasir off to Dubai for something exciting

12 minutes ago
 HEC announces Nov3 as last date to apply for FDP 2 ..

HEC announces Nov3 as last date to apply for FDP 2021-22

6 minutes ago
 OPEC+ Accused of Manipulations But Not All Partici ..

OPEC+ Accused of Manipulations But Not All Participants Able to Boost Production ..

6 minutes ago
 Careem further strengthen its safety protocols by ..

Careem further strengthen its safety protocols by onboarding specialised agenci ..

16 minutes ago
 Metro bus services partially closed in Rawalpindi

Metro bus services partially closed in Rawalpindi

22 minutes ago
 Leaders of France, Australia hold first talks sinc ..

Leaders of France, Australia hold first talks since submarine crisis: Elysee

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.