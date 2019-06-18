Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre promises fresh summer with Space Explorer Camp

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Jun, 2019) The Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre, MBRSC, in Dubai announced the start of registrations for its Space Explorer Summer Camp 2019, where four camps will be organised over a four-week period, with 30 participants each.

The camp for male students aged 11 to 14 years will be from 7th to 11th July, 2019, for female students in the same age group it will be from 14th to 18th July, 2019; for male students aged 15 to 18 years it will be from 21st to 25th July, 2019, and for female students in the same age group, from 28th July to 1st August, 2019.

The MBRSC asked students to register at the camp which aims to provide youth with exceptional experience in space exploration through tailored practical and theoretical lessons, educational activities, as well as workshops. Registration is open to students in the UAE and abroad through MBRSC website until 4th July, 2019.

Yousuf Hamad AlShaibani, Director-General of MBRSC, said, "The camp is part of MBRSC’s efforts to support the vision of our wise leadership to prepare a generation that has the highest scientific and professional levels by providing a stimulating environment for youth to trigger innovation and creativity motivating them to study scientific disciplines.

We believe that today’s youth are tomorrow’s leaders who will continue the UAE’s journey in the field of scientific research in space, advanced science and technology to implement the UAE’s ambitious strategic plans in space exploration, in line with the National Innovation Strategy, which aims to promote innovation in education by equipping individuals with 21st century skills and developing the space sector as one of the new sectors of the national economy."

The camp includes workshops focusing on soldering, 3D modelling, satellites, and rocketry. Besides the workshops, participants will visit MBRSC’s R&D facilities, which includes the Space Technology Laboratories, where they will attend a hands-on soldering workshop. The students will also get the chance to learn about the MBRSC’s programmes, notably Emirates Mars Mission – Hope Probe, the Satellite Development Programme, the UAE Astronaut Programme, and the Mars 2117 Programme.

The Space Explorer Camp is a Mars 2117 initiative and is funded by the ICT fund of the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority.