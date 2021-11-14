UrduPoint.com

Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre Signs MoU With Volga-Dnepr Group To Provide Logistics Services, Air Cargo Solutions For UAE Satellite Programme

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Nov, 2021) The Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) has signed a MoU with Volga-Dnepr Group, a Russian airline holding company, to provide logistics services and air cargo solutions for the UAE satellite programme.

Headquartered in Moscow, Volga-Dnepr is a world leader in the global market for the movement of oversize, unique and heavy air cargo. Its core business activities are charter cargo operations using Antonov An-124 and IL-76TD-90VD heavy transporters and scheduled cargo operations using Boeing 747 and Boeing 737 freighters.

The deal was signed by Salem AlMarri, Deputy Director General, MBRSC and Artemiy Ivanovskiy, General Manager, Volga-Dnepr Group, Dubai Office in the presence of Yousuf Hamad AlShaibani, Director General, MBRSC at the Dubai Airshow 2021.

Founded in 2006, MBRSC is home to the UAE National Space Programme. The Centre builds and operates earth observation satellites, offering imaging and data analysis services.

