Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre takes part in Dubai Airshow 2019

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Nov, 2019) DUBAI, 17th November 2019 (WAM) - The Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre, MBRSC, is taking part in the Dubai Airshow 2019, one of the world’s largest events in the aerospace industry, bringing together the leading aerospace and defence industries regionally and globally, from 17 to 21 November.

Students and other attendees interested in the space sector, visited the UAE Space Pavilion at the airshow. The pavilion reviewed the UAE’s achievements in this field, its future plans, and the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan’s vision for the country’s space sector.

Day 1 of the Dubai Airshow was attended by Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, Chairman of MBRSC, Yousuf Hamad Al Shaibani, Director-General of MBRSC, Salem Al Marri, Head of the UAE Astronaut Programme, and Hazza Al Mansoori and Sultan Al Neyadi, the two Emirati astronauts.

The astronauts shared their insights on the UAE’s success in the space sector, the challenges they faced in preparation for the UAE’s first mission to space, their vision for future missions, and the sustainability of the UAE Astronaut Programme.

Prince Sultan bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the first Arab astronaut to travel to space in 1985, and Alfred Worden, American astronaut and Command Module Pilot of the Apollo 15 lunar mission, visited MBRSC’s platform at the exhibition.

The two astronauts commended the UAE’s efforts in inspiring and supporting youth to work in the space sector.

They also applauded the UAE’s success in its first mission to space.

During the visit, Hazza Al Mansoori gifted Prince Sultan bin Salman, the KSA flag, the UAE flag, MBRSC’s logo, and ‘Zayed’s Ambition’, the logo for the UAE’s first mission to space, which were all items that were carried into space by Al Mansoori, who also gifted Alfred Worden the mission’s logo.

Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori said, "Dubai Airshow 2019 combines modern technologies and innovations, which shape the future of the aerospace industry, and highlight the leading role and the growing confidence that the UAE enjoys, regionally and internationally, in the aerospace industry."

"The 16th edition of the Dubai Airshow 2019 reflects the UAE’s success and achievements, notably the UAE’s first mission to space. These achievements are a result of our wise leadership’s vision," added Al Mansoori.

Al Shaibani, said, "The Dubai Airshow is a great opportunity to review the latest technologies and equipment in the space sector, taking into consideration the rapid growth of this leading sector in the UAE."

"The exhibition contributes to the exchange of experiences, with leading experts and specialists in the aviation, defence, and space industries, who are participating in the exhibition this year," he added.