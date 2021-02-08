Mohammed bin Rashid swears in four DIFC Courts judges in virtual ceremony

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Feb, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has sworn in four new DIFC Courts judges, including the first ever Emirati female judge.

The virtual swearing-in ceremony was attended by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, and H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid affirmed the importance of raising the capabilities of the UAE judiciary and providing more leadership opportunities for young Emiratis in one of the government’s most important sectors. He said developing Emirati talent in the judicial sector supports the government’s objectives of protecting the community and safeguarding people’s rights.

Sheikh Mohammed praised the role of Emirati female in shaping the future of the country, saying they have repeatedly proven their competence in high-level positions.

The four DIFC Courts judges sworn in include Court of First Instance Judge Nassir Hashim Nasser Abdulalla Al Nasser; Court of First Instance Judge Maha Khalid Mohammed Al Mheiri; Court of Appeal Judge Lord Angus James Scott Glennie; and Court of Appeal Judge Sir Peter Henry Gross.

Judge Maha Al Mheiri is the first Emirati female judge to be appointed in the common law in the UAE. Judge Al Mheiri and Judge Al Nasser are graduates of the Emiratisation programme of DIFC Courts launched ten years ago to support the Dubai International Financial Centre’s Emiratisation efforts across its sectors.