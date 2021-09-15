Mohammed bin Rashid terminates services of MBR Housing Executive Director

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Sep, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, on Tuesday issued Decree No 42 of 2021 terminating the services of Sami Abdullah Abdulkhaliq Gargash, Executive Director of the Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment, effective Tuesday, September 14th, 2021. The decree will be published at the Official Gazette.

In a related development, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, issued Council Resolution No.

41 of 2021 entrusting Omar Hamad Abdullah Hamad Bu Shabab, the Executive Director of the Commercial Registration Sector at the Dubai Department of Economic Development, with the duties of the Executive Director of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment, for a renewable six-month period. The resolution will go into effect from today and will be published at the Official Gazette.