Mohammed bin Rashid to announce best, worst government entities next September

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Jun, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has directed a comprehensive assessment of more than 1,300 digital and smart services provided by ministries and government departments.

"Today we directed a thorough evaluation of digital and smart services provided by Federal government ministries and departments. The UAE’s five best and worst government entities will be announced on 4th September, 2021," said His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid in a tweet.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed stressed that delivery of the best services in the world is a top priority and the focus of government work in the UAE, and that providing an ideal experience for customers in obtaining government services through digital channels is the first and Primary goal that the government is working to achieve.

"Within three months, we will assess the extent to which government agencies have succeeded in providing integrated digital services that reach customers wherever they are and at any time, enabling them to complete their transactions easily and quickly and at the highest levels of efficiency, in a manner that improves their experiences and enhances their quality of life. Continuous evaluation of our government services is not an administrative or routine procedure. Evaluation in the UAE government is a constructive approach aimed at celebrating excellence and touching aspects of improvement and development. And rewarding the diligent is a message to our government work team that every diligent in the UAE government has all appreciation, encouragement and support," he said.

The evaluation focuses on the customer’s experience through digital channels in terms of ease of obtaining service and information, the optimal experience of government service, reducing the steps for applying for the service, paying fees smoothly and easily, the accuracy of procedures, following up on the status of requests, and speed of completion.

In March 2021, the UAE Government launched the Digital Customer and Digital Government Service Policy as a part of the UAE’s Strategy for Government Services. The policy aims at: enhancing the UAE government’s approach of providing proactive digital services on a priority; improving user experience in getting digital government services; raising government efficiency in providing services; enabling integration and connection of digital systems of federal government entities and raising trust in digital government services, through six main pillars: Proactive digital government services; One-time request for information and personal details; Digital government enablers; Unified digital platform; Continuity of digital services and Marketing and awareness of digital service.

The UAE Strategy for Government Services aims to boost UAE’s competitiveness in the services’ sector and position it as the best in the world in rendering government services.

The strategy will carry out more than 28 initiatives by 2023 to enable providing advanced and efficient digital services, accessible to customers from anywhere 24/7.

It will allow the provision of accurate records of customer data, ensure that data are requested only once, and create a common data-sharing platform for government entities and provide 90 percent of the public services through a single digital platform to enhance government services’ experience. The platform will be established by 2022 and expected to bring customers’ satisfaction to more than 90 percent.