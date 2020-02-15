Mohammed bin Rashid to attend opening of Global Women’s Forum Dubai

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Feb, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, will attend tomorrow the opening session of the Global Women’s Forum Dubai (GWFD) 2020 where over 100 leaders and experts from across the world will engage in a constructive dialogue on the advancement of women.

The event, organised by Dubai Women Establishment, is taking place on 16 – 17 February, under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and in the presence of more than 3,000 delegates from 87 countries who will participate in over 60 workshops and sessions, including five dedicated plenaries, throughout the two-day conference.

Over 250 government representatives, business leaders and women entrepreneurs from the region will also participate in the first We-Fi MENA Regional Summit, which is co-organised by the Women Entrepreneurs Finance Initiative (We-Fi) and Dubai Women Establishment, and taking place on the sidelines of the Forum.

Commenting on the global event, Her Highness Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the UAE Gender Balance Council, President of Dubai Women Establishment, and wife of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, said that the UAE is today reaping the benefits of a development journey set in motion by its wise leadership, who believed in women’s capabilities and the importance of their role in society.

"The UAE provides an inspirational model for the empowerment and socio-economic participation of women. The country has created a highly supportive environment for women to enhance their contributions to society. The global community’s recognition of these remarkable achievements has led to the UAE becoming a venue for the world’s largest events focused on women’s empowerment and advancement," she added.

Several notable speakers from the UAE will also share insights throughout GWFD 2020, including Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture & Arts Authority; Hessa Buhumaid, UAE Minister of Community Development; and Mariam Al Mheiri, UAE Minister of State for food Security. Mona Al Marri, Chairperson of the board and Managing Director of DWE, will deliver the Forum’s welcome note during the official opening.