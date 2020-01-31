Mohammed bin Rashid to crown Arab Hope Maker 2020 in grand variety show on February 20

(@imziishan)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Jan, 2020) Under the patronage and presence of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the third round of the Arab Hope Makers initiative will crown the winner, who dedicated resources and efforts to serve humanity, in a grand variety show to be headlined by renowned artists on February 20.

For the first time since its inception, the initiative will adopt an "Arab Humanitarian Cause of the Year" on an annual basis. This year, the variety show’s ticket proceeds will go towards supporting the construction of the new Magdi Yacoub Global Aswan Heart Center – Cairo.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum tweeted, "Arab Hope Makers initiative attracted 92,000 humanitarian projects from 38 countries worldwide in its third round. In the UAE, we have unwavering hope and optimism in our ability to make a positive difference in our societies. On February 20, we honor the exceptional role models."

He added, "This year, we dedicate the proceeds of the Arab Hope Makers final grand show to support the new Magdi Yacoub Global Aswan Heart Center in Cairo, a noble humanitarian cause that aims to provide free cardiac care to vulnerable communities."

"Our goal this year is to give hope to thousands of hearts in need for care."

Scheduled to take place in Coca Cola Arena at City Walk with an expected attendance of 12,000 people, the show will see the announcement of the Arab Hope Maker 2020 from 92,000 participants who took part in the largest humanitarian initiative of its kind in the Arab world to honor philanthropic efforts that contribute to creating a better future for humanity.

Mohammad Abdulla Al Gergawi, Secretary General of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, said, "Since its inception three years ago, the Arab Hope Makers initiative has prompted various segments of Arab societies, particularly the youth, to actively take part in addressing major challenges in their societies through humanitarian projects and initiatives that make a positive difference in people’s lives."

He added, "The initiative implements the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to involve people in spreading hope and serving humanity.

Al Gergawi noted, "The initiative’s message is that real change starts with an individual effort. Arab youth bear the responsibility of fighting despair and effectively contributing to building their societies and shaping the future they strive for."

Al Gergawi stressed that this year’s Arab Hope Makers initiative enters a new phase of empowering and supporting large-scale humanitarian work. He noted, "This year, the initiative will adopt an Arab humanitarian cause with aims to involve every Arab citizen in contributing to society. The Arab nation is united by shared humanitarian values and driving our prosperity and progress requires the contribution of each one of us."

He concluded, "We are taking the UAE’s message of hope to the region and the world in a different light."

Starting this year, the Arab Hope Makers initiative enters a new phase of supporting sustainable humanitarian and social work and creating a wider community involvement. It will adopt a humanitarian cause annually, inviting the public to contribute towards making a difference to a wider range of people. Through the new addition, the Arab Hope Makers initiative aims to highlight and support a humanitarian or charitable project with sustainable long-term goals to maximize impact and expand the scope of beneficiaries.

This year, the initiative will support building the new Magdi Yacoub Global Aswan Heart Center – Cairo as the "Arab Humanitarian Cause of the Year" through allocating the variety show’s proceeds to serve the cause.

The new heart center in Egypt will expand access to a world-class treatment among vulnerable communities through a fully-equipped facility with the latest research and surgical technologies and qualified medical cadres. The new facility will provide free-of-charge cardiovascular care to patients across the Arab world.

The Center will conduct 12,000 heart surgeries annually, of which 70 per cent will target children. Its clinics will also receive over 80,000 patients annually and train over 1,000 cardiologists and cardiac surgeons through the Magdi Yacoub Global Heart Foundation.