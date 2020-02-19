Mohammed bin Rashid to crown the Arab Hope Maker 2020 this Thursday

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Feb, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, will crown the Arab Hope Maker 2020 in a grand variety show to take place tomorrow, 20th February, at the Coca-Cola Arena in City Walk in Dubai.

The grand final show, expected to attract 12,000 attendees, will announce and highlight the inspiring stories of the five finalists whose humanitarian projects and efforts lead a positive change in their societies, before declaring the winner by audience vote.

For the first time since its inception, the Arab Hope Makers final show will allocate its proceeds towards supporting the construction of Magdi Yacoub Global Heart Centre.

The third edition of the Arab Hope Makers initiative drew a whopping 92,000 entries from 38 countries, including 15 Arab countries among which Egypt topped the list of participations and 23 Western countries led by Germany in terms of participations.

The initiative honours individuals, teams and entities who dedicate their time, efforts and resources to serving humanity.

This year’s entries are six percent more than the previous edition that attracted more than 87,000 participations, witnessing a 42 percent increase from the first edition that launched in 2017. A notable female participation was witnessed at this year’s edition with 58 percent of submitted humanitarian projects led by women.

The Arab Hope Makers initiative enters a new phase of supporting sustainable humanitarian and social work and creating a wider community involvement. The initiative will adopt a humanitarian cause annually, inviting the public to contribute towards making a difference to a wider range of people in a dimension that strengthens Dubai’s role in spreading hope across the world.

Through the new addition, the Arab Hope Makers initiative aims to highlight and support a humanitarian or charitable project with sustainable long-term goals to maximise impact and expand the scope of beneficiaries. It seeks to promote the individual, societal and institutional responsibility in supporting sustainable humanitarian projects.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum had earlier announced that Magdi Yacoub Global Heart Centre as the Arab Hope Makers’ Humanitarian Cause of the Year.

Set to become among the region’s biggest specialised facilities in cardiac care, the new heart centre in Egypt will expand access to a world-class treatment among vulnerable communities through a fully-equipped facility with the latest research and surgical technologies and qualified medical cadres.

The specialised facility will provide free-of-charge cardiovascular care to patients across the Arab world.

Once complete, the centre will conduct 12,000 heart surgeries annually, of which 70 percent will target children. Its clinics will also receive over 80,000 patients annually and train over 1,000 cardiologists and cardiac surgeons through the Magdi Yacoub Global Heart Foundation.

The Egyptian-British Dr. Magdi Yacoub is one of the world's most respected cardiac surgeons who performed more than 40,000 open heart surgeries and conducted over 2,000 heart transplants.

This year’s Arab Hope Makers final ceremony is transformed into a grand variety show to be headlined by acclaimed artists with an expected attendance of 12,000 people including leading media figures, authors and social media influencers.

The show will host the Arab headliners Nawal Al Kuwaitia, Emirati singer Balqees and Palestinian pop singer and former Arab Idol winner Mohammed Assaf who will perform their widely-admired hits.

In a unique appearance, the multi-Grammy award-winning singer and songwriter RedOne will present the region’s biggest music production that brings together more than 50 Arab artists and celebrities to perform in the name of hope. The ‘Hope Makers’ production, composed by RedOne, sends the message of hope from the UAE to the world, calling humanity to unite towards shaping a better future.

RedOne is known for his collaborations with A-listers including Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez, Nicki Minaj, Enrique Iglesias, Mark Anthony, Usher and Pitbull. RedOne is also known for his humanitarian contributions. In 2011, he established his non-profit "2101 Foundation" to support and inspire disadvantaged to pursue their passion in life through music, arts and education. He was nominated for 11 Grammy awards, bagging three of them.

A number of distinguished Arab celebrities and media personalities including Kuwaiti comedian and actor Tariq Al Ali, Saudi Arabian actor Fayez Al Malki, Syrian actor Qusai Khouli and Egyptian media figures Mona Al Shazli and Amr Adeeb alongside Egyptian actor Ahmed Helmy will also attend the celebrations.