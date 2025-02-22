Mohammed bin Rashid to honour Arab Hope Makers tomorrow

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Feb, 2025) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, will honour tomorrow the top Arab Hope Makers during the closing ceremony of the fifth edition of the region’s largest initiative dedicated to recognising individuals committed to giving and philanthropy.

The event will take place at Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai, where the winner will receive a financial reward of AED1 million.

In addition to extensive coverage across local and Arab media, the closing ceremony of the fifth edition will be broadcast on the official social media platforms of the Arab Hope Makers initiative.

The event, which received over 26,000 nominations within a month, will be hosted by media personalities Neshan Der Haroutiounian and Asmahan Al Naqbi.

The ceremony will showcase inspiring humanitarian stories of Arab Hope Makers who have dedicated their efforts and resources to serving their communities through innovative projects and initiatives that have improved lives and promoted a culture of generosity and social solidarity.

The event will be attended by numerous stars, artists, intellectuals, media professionals, and social media influencers from across the Arab world, along with renowned figures in philanthropy and humanitarian work in the UAE.

The judging panel of the Arab Hope Makers initiative, composed of experts and specialists, selected the finalists based on the tangible positive impact of their initiatives on their communities.

The committee evaluated each nomination against specific criteria, including the initiative’s theme, associated challenges, its role in driving real and lasting change, and its potential to reach the intended beneficiaries.

Since its launch in 2017, the Arab Hope Makers initiative has attracted more than 320,000 nominations. The initiative, which operates under the umbrella of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives foundation, aims to highlight the inspiring figures in the Arab world—both men and women—who dedicate their time, efforts, and resources to serving others, assisting the underprivileged, supporting those in need, and contributing to improving lives within their communities. It also seeks to showcase their projects and initiatives across traditional and digital media platforms, as well as new media channels, raising their recognition both locally and across the Arab world.

The initiative further aims to reward outstanding Hope Makers behind the most impactful initiatives by providing financial support to help them sustain their efforts, expand their humanitarian and volunteer work, and broaden the reach of their projects to benefit more people.

Additionally, the initiative fosters a culture of hope and positivity across the Arab world, encouraging generosity regardless of circumstances or challenges. It also plays a role in creating inspirational role models among Arab youth, who serve as examples of constructive change and community development.