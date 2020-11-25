Mohammed bin Rashid to inaugurate second ordinary term of FNC’s 17th legislative chapter

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Nov, 2020) On behalf of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, will remotely inaugurate, tomorrow on 26th November, 2020, the second ordinary term of the 17th legislative chapter of the Federal National Council, FNC.

His Highness Sheikh Khalifa issued Decree No.184 for 2020 calling on the FNC to convene in the second term of its 17th legislative chapter, chaired by Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the FNC.

The first session will begin with the election of observers, followed by the formation of various committees.

According to the first session’s agenda, the FNC will review its statement on the Emirati-Israeli Peace Accord, and discuss two public topics adopted by the Social, Labour, Population and Human Resources Affairs Committee. The first topic will be on regulating volunteer work while the second will be on the policy of the Ministry of Community Development to develop the social security system, which will be approved and submitted to the government for approval for discussion at the FNC, in the presence of relevant ministers.

The FNC will review seven letters directed to the government, entitled, "The FNC’s Recommendations on Telecommunication Companies Services," and four letters on public issues to be approved for discussion, entitled, "The Emiratisation of the Public and Private Sectors," "The Policy of the Emirates Authority for Standardisation and Metrology, ESMA," "The Ministry of Justice’s Policy on Family Guidance," and "The Federal Electricity and Water Authority’s, FEWA, Strategy," in addition to two letters on monitoring public issues during the 17th legislative chapter, and the FNC’s recommendations on public topics.

FNC members will direct 15 questions to government representatives related to food industries, empowering Emirati graduates, health, housing, emergencies and crises, and community prevention.