UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mohammed Bin Rashid To Inaugurate Second Ordinary Term Of FNC’s 17th Legislative Chapter

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 43 seconds ago Wed 25th November 2020 | 07:45 PM

Mohammed bin Rashid to inaugurate second ordinary term of FNC’s 17th legislative chapter

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Nov, 2020) On behalf of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, will remotely inaugurate, tomorrow on 26th November, 2020, the second ordinary term of the 17th legislative chapter of the Federal National Council, FNC.

His Highness Sheikh Khalifa issued Decree No.184 for 2020 calling on the FNC to convene in the second term of its 17th legislative chapter, chaired by Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the FNC.

The first session will begin with the election of observers, followed by the formation of various committees.

According to the first session’s agenda, the FNC will review its statement on the Emirati-Israeli Peace Accord, and discuss two public topics adopted by the Social, Labour, Population and Human Resources Affairs Committee. The first topic will be on regulating volunteer work while the second will be on the policy of the Ministry of Community Development to develop the social security system, which will be approved and submitted to the government for approval for discussion at the FNC, in the presence of relevant ministers.

The FNC will review seven letters directed to the government, entitled, "The FNC’s Recommendations on Telecommunication Companies Services," and four letters on public issues to be approved for discussion, entitled, "The Emiratisation of the Public and Private Sectors," "The Policy of the Emirates Authority for Standardisation and Metrology, ESMA," "The Ministry of Justice’s Policy on Family Guidance," and "The Federal Electricity and Water Authority’s, FEWA, Strategy," in addition to two letters on monitoring public issues during the 17th legislative chapter, and the FNC’s recommendations on public topics.

FNC members will direct 15 questions to government representatives related to food industries, empowering Emirati graduates, health, housing, emergencies and crises, and community prevention.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Electricity Water Dubai Rashid November 2020 Family Government Labour Housing

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre announces program ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Chamber webinar examines impact of corporate ..

1 hour ago

NUST ascends to 76th position amongst Asian univer ..

1 hour ago

UAE, Comoros sign MoU on cooperation in defence fi ..

2 hours ago

Tadweer opens organic waste composting unit in Abu ..

2 hours ago

UAE Government holds consultation meetings on futu ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.