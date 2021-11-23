UrduPoint.com

Mohammed Bin Rashid To Inaugurate Third Ordinary Session Of FNC's 17th Legislative Chapter Wednesday

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 23rd November 2021 | 11:30 AM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Nov, 2021) On behalf of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, will inaugurate the third ordinary session of the 17th legislative chapter of the Federal National Council (FNC) on Wednesday.

President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa issued a Decree calling on the FNC to convene the third ordinary session of its 17th legislative chapter on 24th November 2021. The concerned authorities shall implement the Decree and shall be published in the Official Gazette.

The session will begin after the arrival of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Crown Princes and Rulers' Representatives to the Zayed Hall, where the verses of the Holy Quran will be recited.

Following this, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed will inaugurate the third ordinary session of the 17th legislative chapter of the FNC.

Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the FNC, will deliver his speech, then the Decree of the UAE President calling for the FNC to convene, will be read.

The FNC will then hold its first meeting of the third ordinary session of the 16th legislative chapter, which will be chaired by Ghobash.

The first session will begin with the election of observers, followed by the formation of various committees.

The Council will review a letter issued to the government regarding a request for approval to discuss the "Emirates Development Bank Policy".

The FNC will review 11 letters by Abdul Rahman bin Mohammad bin Nasser Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention and Minister of State for Federal National Council Affairs, seven of which were referred by a decision of the Speaker of the Council the relevant committees to be approved for discussion. The other four letters will discuss the FNC’s recommendations on public topics.

