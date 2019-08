(@imziishan)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Aug, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, will perform Eid Al Adha prayer at Zabeel Mosque in Dubai tomorrow.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed will exchange greetings with well-wishers on the auspicious occasion after the prayer.