Mohammed bin Rashid Tolerance Award appoints advisory committee

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Dec, 2019) The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Tolerance Award has appointed an advisory committee that will evaluate all nominations from across the globe as per the Award’s criteria.

Mazen Hayek, Group Commercial, CSR and PR Director at MBC, chairs the committee. Members include Dr. Suaad Al Oraimi, author and Assistant Professor of Sociology at the United Arab Emirates University, Isobel Abulhoul, CEO and Trustee of the Emirates Literature Foundation, Dr. Yousef Sharab, researcher and academic specialising in scientific research curriculums, and Dr. Saeed Amin Mohamed Nasef, Professor of Sociology and Head of the Department of Sociology and Social Work at Ajman University.

Major General Ahmed Khalfan Al Mansoori, Secretary-General of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Tolerance Award, said, "The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Tolerance Award seeks to motivate the world to embrace tolerance among all segments of society and contribute to building a better future based on mutual acceptance, respect and peaceful coexistence – values that form the building blocks of positive interpersonal relations.

"

He noted that the Award's advisory committee comprises renowned personalities with a strong track record of instilling moral values in their communities and serving their fellow human beings.

The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Tolerance Award honours individuals and entities with outstanding achievements in promoting tolerance in the fields of human thought, World Literature, Esthetic Art, youth projects and new media. In addition, it aims to inspire a new generation of ambassadors of tolerance who devote their time and efforts to building a global society that believes in diversity, and rejects prejudice and hate.