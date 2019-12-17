UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mohammed Bin Rashid Tolerance Award Appoints Advisory Committee

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Tue 17th December 2019 | 04:30 PM

Mohammed bin Rashid Tolerance Award appoints advisory committee

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Dec, 2019) The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Tolerance Award has appointed an advisory committee that will evaluate all nominations from across the globe as per the Award’s criteria.

Mazen Hayek, Group Commercial, CSR and PR Director at MBC, chairs the committee. Members include Dr. Suaad Al Oraimi, author and Assistant Professor of Sociology at the United Arab Emirates University, Isobel Abulhoul, CEO and Trustee of the Emirates Literature Foundation, Dr. Yousef Sharab, researcher and academic specialising in scientific research curriculums, and Dr. Saeed Amin Mohamed Nasef, Professor of Sociology and Head of the Department of Sociology and Social Work at Ajman University.

Major General Ahmed Khalfan Al Mansoori, Secretary-General of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Tolerance Award, said, "The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Tolerance Award seeks to motivate the world to embrace tolerance among all segments of society and contribute to building a better future based on mutual acceptance, respect and peaceful coexistence – values that form the building blocks of positive interpersonal relations.

"

He noted that the Award's advisory committee comprises renowned personalities with a strong track record of instilling moral values in their communities and serving their fellow human beings.

The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Tolerance Award honours individuals and entities with outstanding achievements in promoting tolerance in the fields of human thought, World Literature, Esthetic Art, youth projects and new media. In addition, it aims to inspire a new generation of ambassadors of tolerance who devote their time and efforts to building a global society that believes in diversity, and rejects prejudice and hate.

Related Topics

World Ajman Rashid United Arab Emirates Moral Media All From

Recent Stories

Construction of Jebel Hafeet School in Al Ain 58% ..

6 minutes ago

UAE&#039;s first astronaut highlights Hope Mission ..

21 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Airports, DHL Express strengthen partner ..

21 minutes ago

Military leadership calls conference at GHQ

27 minutes ago

Paper industry waste liquor can be reused in green ..

39 minutes ago

Istanbul to host global furniture sector gathering ..

39 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.