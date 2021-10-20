Mohammed bin Rashid tours 41st edition of GITEX GLOBAL x Ai Everything

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Oct, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, today toured the 41st edition of GITEX GLOBAL x Ai Everything, the world’s most influential technology sourcing and networking event being held at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC).

Sheikh Mohammed was accompanied by H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. The global technology event has brought together more than 3,500 exhibitors from over 140 countries.

His Highness said advanced technology plays a vital role in the UAE’s efforts to drive sustainable growth and development. Adopting innovative technology solutions to unlock the potential of every sphere of development and enhance the wellbeing of society is one of the nation’s highest priorities.

"Over the next 50 years, the UAE seeks to advance its leadership and progress in the global digital landscape. While we seek to harness the capabilities of the country’s technology talent, we also are keen to forge new partnerships with global companies to accelerate our growth in this sector.

We have a clear vision for the future, and we are steadfast in our efforts to achieve our aspirations. Our progress will be driven by our country’s talent and global collaborations that will bring the world’s best expertise to the UAE," he said.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed was briefed about the event by Helal Saeed Al Marri, Director-General of the Dubai World Trade Centre Authority (DWTCA).

He commended the efforts of the teams behind the organisation of various events and trade shows being held in Dubai and the seamless collaboration between various entities, which have helped the emirate gain the confidence of the global business community.

Sheikh Mohammed toured a number of pavilions at GITEX GLOBAL x Ai Everything where he was briefed about the cutting-edge technology solutions and digital products displayed at the global event.

The 41st edition of GITEX GLOBAL x Ai Everything features the world’s leading technology giants including microsoft, Intel, Huawei, Dell Technologies, Avaya, Cisco, Ericsson, Amazon Web Services, HP, Honeywell, lenovo and Red Hat, among others.