Mohammed bin Rashid tours Arab Health 2025

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jan, 2025) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, emphasised that investing in healthcare is an investment in the future and highlighted the critical role of innovation and technology in enabling more efficient and inclusive healthcare systems.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to establishing a pioneering model of advanced healthcare, one that aligns with the nation’s futuristic vision and contributes to further enhancing the quality of life of its people.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid's remarks came as he toured Arab Health 2025, the middle East’s largest and most comprehensive healthcare industry event, which is currently underway at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Marking its landmark 50th edition, Arab Health, which continues until 30 January, has brought together over 3,800 exhibitors from across the globe.

Showcasing groundbreaking innovations, the event offers participants valuable insights into key healthcare trends, further reinforcing Dubai’s position as a global hub for collaboration in the sector.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid emphasised that the 50th edition of Arab Health reaffirms the UAE’s position as a global hub for healthcare innovation. He also highlighted Dubai’s eminent stature as a meeting point for creative ideas and pioneering talent, fostering sustainable solutions to address the challenges faced by communities worldwide.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid stressed the UAE’s support for all efforts aimed at developing breakthrough solutions and services that address current global challenges and contribute to a more prosperous future for humanity. He also reiterated the belief that healthcare is a fundamental right for all, emphasising that fostering innovation in the sector remains one of the country’s top priorities.

Furthermore, H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid underscored the importance of strong partnerships and the spirit of mutual collaboration in shaping a better future for humanity, noting that a shared vision and collective will is imperative to achieving any meaningful change that truly benefits future generations.

Accompanying H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid on the tour was H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai. During the visit, Sheikh Mohammed stopped by several stands and pavilions, including Siemens, Philips, and GE Healthcare, with representatives of exhibiting companies apprising him about the latest technologies and products on display.

Also present during the tour were Helal Saeed Al Marri, Director-General of the Department of Economy and Tourism in Dubai and Director-General of the Dubai World Trade Centre Authority; Awadh Seghayer Al Ketbi, Director-General of the Dubai Health Authority; and Dr. Amer Sharif, CEO of Dubai Health.