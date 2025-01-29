Mohammed Bin Rashid Tours Arab Health 2025
Muhammad Irfan Published January 29, 2025 | 08:15 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jan, 2025) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, emphasised that investing in healthcare is an investment in the future and highlighted the critical role of innovation and technology in enabling more efficient and inclusive healthcare systems.
H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to establishing a pioneering model of advanced healthcare, one that aligns with the nation’s futuristic vision and contributes to further enhancing the quality of life of its people.
H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid's remarks came as he toured Arab Health 2025, the middle East’s largest and most comprehensive healthcare industry event, which is currently underway at the Dubai World Trade Centre.
Marking its landmark 50th edition, Arab Health, which continues until 30 January, has brought together over 3,800 exhibitors from across the globe.
Showcasing groundbreaking innovations, the event offers participants valuable insights into key healthcare trends, further reinforcing Dubai’s position as a global hub for collaboration in the sector.
H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid emphasised that the 50th edition of Arab Health reaffirms the UAE’s position as a global hub for healthcare innovation. He also highlighted Dubai’s eminent stature as a meeting point for creative ideas and pioneering talent, fostering sustainable solutions to address the challenges faced by communities worldwide.
H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid stressed the UAE’s support for all efforts aimed at developing breakthrough solutions and services that address current global challenges and contribute to a more prosperous future for humanity. He also reiterated the belief that healthcare is a fundamental right for all, emphasising that fostering innovation in the sector remains one of the country’s top priorities.
Furthermore, H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid underscored the importance of strong partnerships and the spirit of mutual collaboration in shaping a better future for humanity, noting that a shared vision and collective will is imperative to achieving any meaningful change that truly benefits future generations.
Accompanying H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid on the tour was H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai. During the visit, Sheikh Mohammed stopped by several stands and pavilions, including Siemens, Philips, and GE Healthcare, with representatives of exhibiting companies apprising him about the latest technologies and products on display.
Also present during the tour were Helal Saeed Al Marri, Director-General of the Department of Economy and Tourism in Dubai and Director-General of the Dubai World Trade Centre Authority; Awadh Seghayer Al Ketbi, Director-General of the Dubai Health Authority; and Dr. Amer Sharif, CEO of Dubai Health.
Recent Stories
Hamdan bin Mohammed receives official invitation from Indian Prime Minister to v ..
Economist Rao Babar Jamil joins Pakistan Peoples’ Party
Maryam Nawaz directs for expeditious work on Ring Road project
3 development schemes approved
Gold prices surge after two days of decline in local, global markets
Dubai Customs celebrates World Customs Day, unveils 'Shahin' digital platform
Sixth edition of Jewels of Emirates Show opens in Sharjah
42 Abu Dhabi hosts AI Hackathon with over 80 participants
Five injured in Karachi road accident
CM to establish PSPA to counter illegal housing societies
Envoys of Angola, Jamaica, Luxembourg, Uruguay, Malta present credentials to Pre ..
Selection committee completes initial consultation for ICC CT 2025, tri-nation s ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
Mohammed bin Rashid tours Arab Health 20257 minutes ago
-
Hamdan bin Mohammed receives official invitation from Indian Prime Minister to visit country in Apri ..7 minutes ago
-
Day two of 7th IREF highlights innovations in autonomous aerial systems, cloud seeding materials7 minutes ago
-
ADNEC Group announces strategic partnership with EDGE Group to sponsor IDEX and NAVDEX 202522 minutes ago
-
Dubai Customs celebrates World Customs Day, unveils 'Shahin' digital platform37 minutes ago
-
Sixth edition of Jewels of Emirates Show opens in Sharjah37 minutes ago
-
42 Abu Dhabi hosts AI Hackathon with over 80 participants37 minutes ago
-
Dubai Centre for Family Businesses launches two toolkits52 minutes ago
-
Dubai Inheritance Court delivers exceptional results in 202452 minutes ago
-
Rulers of Emirates condole with King Salman on passing of Prince Mohammed bin Fahd1 hour ago
-
General Women's Union, Abu Dhabi Customs partner to empower women in customs sector1 hour ago
-
Hamdan bin Mohammed attends graduation ceremony at Dubai Police Academy1 hour ago