UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mohammed Bin Rashid Tours Gulfood 2020

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 38 seconds ago Mon 17th February 2020 | 11:30 PM

Mohammed bin Rashid tours Gulfood 2020

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Feb, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has underlined the central importance the UAE government is attaching to food security, citing the establishment of a food security portfolio in the latest government formation as reflective of the country's determination to keep food security at the heart of its strategies.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed made the statements as he toured Gulfood 2020, the 25th edition of the world largest annual F&B trade show at Dubai World Trade Centre.

The five-day exhibition, running on February 16-20, attracts over 5,000 local and international exhibitors from 160 countries.

Touring the 1,000,000 sq feet mega exhibition, Sheikh Mohammed was briefed on the industry’s latest products, equipment and modern food and storing beverage storage systems.

His Highness affirmed the importance of the exhibition, which, he says, stems from the fact it pertains to food security, an issue which "lies at the heart of the country's national strategy."

"Food security is a central issue the country has directed a paramount importance to during the latest government formation, which included an entire portfolio dedicated to food security," Sheikh Mohamed added.

The UAE will continue hosting such specialised events which will benefit local markets and help trade growth, he said, noting that such events will contribute to diversifying national economy and boosting UAE’s position as global trade hub.

Sheikh Mohammed was accompanied during the tour by Abdul Rahman bin Mohammad Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention, Mariam Hareb Almheiri, Minister of State for Food Security, and a number of high-ranking and senior officials.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World UAE Dubai Rashid Hub February 2020 Market From Government Industry

Recent Stories

UAE has taken strides in energy sustainability: Ha ..

16 minutes ago

FNC, German Bundestag delegation discuss ways of e ..

46 minutes ago

South Korean Minister praises cultural ties with U ..

2 hours ago

There is still space for women to serve our countr ..

2 hours ago

New judges, military prosecutors sworn in before M ..

2 hours ago

Louvre Abu Dhabi presents knightly culture

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.