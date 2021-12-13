UrduPoint.com

Mohammed Bin Rashid Tours Pavilions Of Central African Republic And Kyrgyzstan At Expo 2020

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 13th December 2021 | 10:45 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Dec, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, visited Expo 2020 and toured the Central African Republic’s pavilion at the mega global event along with Faustin-Archange Touadera, President of the Central African Republic.

At the pavilion, Sheikh Mohammed was briefed about the efforts of the Central African Republic to use technology to combat deforestation and protect wildlife.

Located in the Sustainability District, the Central African Republic’s pavilion showcases the country’s initiatives and achievements; tourism attractions and plans to develop the sector, which is a major contributor to the country’s economy; and its rich natural resources, mainly diamonds.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed also visited the pavilion of Kyrgyzstan located within the Opportunity District at Expo 2020 and met with Akylbek Japarov, the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan.

Welcoming Kyrgyzstan’s participation in Expo 2020, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed said Expo 2020 offers a platform to showcase Kyrgyz culture and the country’s vision for the future. His Highness exchanged views on a range of issues of common interest with Japarov and discussed ways of boosting cooperation between the UAE and Kyrgyzstan in various fields, especially education and healthcare.

The Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan praised the robust ties between the UAE and his country and highlighted the educational projects that the UAE helped develop in Kyrgyzstan.

