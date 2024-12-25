Open Menu

Mohammed Bin Rashid Underscores Importance Of Bold, Innovative Approaches To Reinforce UAE’s Leading Global Position In Sustainable Development

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 25, 2024 | 10:00 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Dec, 2024) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, emphasised the importance of bold and innovative approaches to reinforce the UAE’s leading global position in sustainable development.

Speaking at a meeting with prominent leaders, dignitaries and senior officials at Za’abeel Palace, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai; and H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Finance, H.H. Sheikh Mohammed highlighted the nation's emergence as a global model for progress and sustainability, and outlined priorities for accelerating growth and preparing for future challenges.

"Innovative ideas, bold visions, and the courage to pursue what others consider impossible are the cornerstones of our ambitious strategy for building a prosperous future. Today’s rapidly changing world demands a dynamic, forward-thinking approach and the implementation of agile, proactive strategies to remain a global frontrunner in key sectors. For us, ‘the impossible is possible’ represents the starting point for every new endeavour to achieve greater milestones. However, we must be prepared to navigate both opportunities and challenges by working together as a unified team to fulfil the objectives outlined in our development strategies," H.H. Sheikh Mohammed said.

His Highness also underscored the pivotal role of the private sector as a vital partner in Dubai and the UAE’s sustainable development journey. He noted that this partnership has become a key driver of the country’s success.

“We have a clear vision: to be at the forefront of innovation, economic progress, and sustainable development while remaining open to all who contribute positively to our nation, the region, and the world.

I encourage everyone to embrace new ways of thinking and aspire beyond conventional limits. Together, we can make a meaningful impact and move toward a better future.”

Reflecting on the transition into the new year, His Highness said: “As we close the chapter on the past year and prepare for the next, it is essential to reflect on our achievements, assess our progress, and work to realise future goals. Our aspirations for our people are vast, and our confidence in the capabilities of our youth and national talent is unwavering. With determination, collaboration, and clear objectives, our nation will continue to reach greater heights of success.”

His Highness called on dignitaries and officials to prioritise the empowerment of youth, and provide them with opportunities to demonstrate their capabilities and creativity. He emphasised that the innovative thinking of young people is a critical driver of the UAE’s success in various sectors. Sheikh Mohammed reaffirmed that the UAE’s future success depends on empowering youth with the tools and resources needed to excel, enabling them to play a central role in the country’s development.

During the meeting, His Highness discussed with the attendees the UAE's development efforts and Dubai's initiatives. He reaffirmed the leadership’s commitment to serving the nation, enhancing citizens' well-being, and setting new benchmarks for world-class services for residents and visitors.

The meeting was also attended by H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai sports Council; H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority; H.H. Sheikh Hasher bin Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Media Incorporated; and several dignitaries, ministers, and senior officials.

