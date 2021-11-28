UrduPoint.com

Mohammed Bin Rashid Unveils AED3.8 Billion Dubai Housing Strategy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 10 minutes ago Sun 28th November 2021 | 05:30 PM

Mohammed bin Rashid unveils AED3.8 billion Dubai housing strategy

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Nov, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has approved AED3.8 billion housing projects in Dubai.

As part of the new projects, 2,000 plots of land will be distributed to Emirati citizens together with 900 ready-made villas. The projects also include an AED 500 million integrated complex for small families.

Sheikh Mohammed said providing quality housing for the public remained key to the UAE's future plans.

"Today, we approved housing projects in Dubai with a value of AED3.8 billion, including the distribution of 2,000 residential plots, 900 ready-made housing villas, an integrated complex of half a billion Dirhams for small families, and a set of services for beneficiaries, including the possibility of government administration building their own homes, exemptions from government fees, and a reduction in monthly installments for housing loans," Sheikh Mohammed said on Twitter.

"The housing file will remain within our personal follow-up and our goal is to change the shape of residential neighborhoods for citizens in the future to provide the best lifestyle and the best environment for families in the world."

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Twitter UAE Dubai Rashid UAE Dirham From Government Best Billion Million Housing

Recent Stories

17,208 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

17,208 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in past 24 hours: MoHAP

25 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi to become home to Amazon’s most techno ..

Abu Dhabi to become home to Amazon’s most technologically advanced fulfillment ..

40 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed receives Director-General of Abu ..

Hamdan bin Zayed receives Director-General of Abu Dhabi Housing Authority

40 minutes ago
 Virtuzone launches MENA region’s first e-commerc ..

Virtuzone launches MENA region’s first e-commerce accelerator programme

1 hour ago
 Details of official UAE Golden Jubilee celebration ..

Details of official UAE Golden Jubilee celebrations in Hatta revealed

2 hours ago
 FNC participates in IPU Forum of Women Parliamenta ..

FNC participates in IPU Forum of Women Parliamentarians in Madrid

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.