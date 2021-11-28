Mohammed bin Rashid unveils AED3.8 billion Dubai housing strategy

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Nov, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has approved AED3.8 billion housing projects in Dubai.

As part of the new projects, 2,000 plots of land will be distributed to Emirati citizens together with 900 ready-made villas. The projects also include an AED 500 million integrated complex for small families.

Sheikh Mohammed said providing quality housing for the public remained key to the UAE's future plans.

"Today, we approved housing projects in Dubai with a value of AED3.8 billion, including the distribution of 2,000 residential plots, 900 ready-made housing villas, an integrated complex of half a billion Dirhams for small families, and a set of services for beneficiaries, including the possibility of government administration building their own homes, exemptions from government fees, and a reduction in monthly installments for housing loans," Sheikh Mohammed said on Twitter.

"The housing file will remain within our personal follow-up and our goal is to change the shape of residential neighborhoods for citizens in the future to provide the best lifestyle and the best environment for families in the world."