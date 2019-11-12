Mohammed bin Rashid visits ADIPEC 2019

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Nov, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, visited today the 35th edition of Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference, ADIPEC 2019, which is taking place at ADNEC in Abu Dhabi from 11th-15th November.

This year's edition of the event attracted 2,200 companies representing 60 countries.

Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of State and Group CEO of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, ADNOC, briefed His Highness about offshore operations and the cutting edge technologies used during oil production.

His Highness was given a whistle stop tour of the pavilion of BP, ADNCO, and Total, along with other companies.

His Highness was accompanied by Mohammed Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and The Future, Suhail Mohammad Faraj Al Mazroui, Minister of Energy and Industry, Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Managing Director and CEO of Dubai Electricity and water Authority, DEWA, Khalifa Saeed Sulaiman, Director-General of the Department of Protocol and Hospitality in Dubai, and other officials.