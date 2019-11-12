UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mohammed Bin Rashid Visits ADIPEC 2019

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 12th November 2019 | 06:15 PM

Mohammed bin Rashid visits ADIPEC 2019

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Nov, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, visited today the 35th edition of Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference, ADIPEC 2019, which is taking place at ADNEC in Abu Dhabi from 11th-15th November.

This year's edition of the event attracted 2,200 companies representing 60 countries.

Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of State and Group CEO of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, ADNOC, briefed His Highness about offshore operations and the cutting edge technologies used during oil production.

His Highness was given a whistle stop tour of the pavilion of BP, ADNCO, and Total, along with other companies.

His Highness was accompanied by Mohammed Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and The Future, Suhail Mohammad Faraj Al Mazroui, Minister of Energy and Industry, Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Managing Director and CEO of Dubai Electricity and water Authority, DEWA, Khalifa Saeed Sulaiman, Director-General of the Department of Protocol and Hospitality in Dubai, and other officials.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Electricity Water Dubai Company Abu Dhabi Oil Rashid Sultan Ahmed November 2019 Event From Cabinet Industry

Recent Stories

Seizure Of Narcotics (Heroine) By Pakistan Navy, P ..

4 minutes ago

ATC indicts TLP Chief Maulana Khadim Hussain Rizvi ..

8 minutes ago

UrduPoint and Ziff Davis announce Mashable Pakista ..

9 minutes ago

Syria torture survivors seek justice in Norway

15 minutes ago

Three Alleged IS Members Detained in Germany on Su ..

15 minutes ago

Donetsk People's Republic Informs OSCE About Compl ..

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.