Mohammed Bin Rashid Visits African Dining Hall Alkebulan At Expo 2020 Dubai

Tue 12th October 2021

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Oct, 2021) DUBAI, 12th October 2021 (WAM) - His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, said the UAE and Africa, backed by their deep historical ties, have a new opportunity to enhance their relationship for the mutual benefit of the people of the two regions, through strategic initiatives in various sectors.

His Highness expressed his happiness at the participation of African countries in Expo 2020 Dubai saying they have showcased their rich cultural heritage and unique investment opportunities at their country pavilions at the mega global show. He emphasised that the UAE is keen to deepen engagement with countries across the African continent to identify new opportunities for cooperation, strengthen interactions in various spheres of life and establish partnerships in key sectors.

His Highness’s remarks came as he visited the African dining hall Alkebulan, which showcases African culture through a colourful culinary lens. His Highness was accompanied by H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance; H.

H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council; H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum; and Reem Al Hashimy, UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation and Director General of Expo 2020 Dubai.

Capturing the essence of Africa, Alkebulan transports visitors on a journey into the continent’s cultural diversity and gastronomic landscape, bringing together people, communities and nations. The dining hall is a celebration of African cuisine, designed as a showcase of contemporary African food and music from across the continent. Each counter and concept has its own design that honours the individuality of the region, cuisine and chef.

For the first time in the 170-year history of World Expos, every African nation is participating, each with its own pavilion, while the African Union also has a pavilion – a colourful arena devoid of national borders, showcasing Africa’s vast potential and ambitions, reflected in its Agenda 2063 aspirations, which address agriculture, transport, science and technology, and health.

