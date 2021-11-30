UrduPoint.com

Mohammed Bin Rashid Visits Algerian Pavilion At Expo 2020 Dubai

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 33 seconds ago Tue 30th November 2021 | 01:00 AM

Mohammed bin Rashid visits Algerian pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Nov, 2021) DUBAI, 29th November 2021 (WAM) - His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, today toured the Algerian Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai. His Highness was accompanied by the Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

During the tour, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid said the UAE’s innovative initiatives and ambitious vision have enabled it to make key contributions to shaping the world’s future. The UAE’s visionary plans have helped the nation make major development strides and create vast improvements in people’s lives.

His Highness said Expo 2020 gives participating nations an opportunity to showcase their history and heritage, as well as their expertise and innovation that are contributing to creating a better future. Expo 2020 reflects Dubai’s and the UAE’s ethos of global cooperation, which has seen it forging synergistic partnerships with various countries and unlocking new opportunities for growth.

During the tour, His Highness was briefed on the components of the Algerian pavilion, which under the theme of ‘Voyage of Life’ showcases the country’s heritage and history and its vision for the future.

The Pavilion, located in the Mobility District at Expo 2020 Dubai, features a golden lattice gateway symbolising a portal to Algeria’s culture, history and future. The Pavilion is modelled on the ‘casbah’ or white fortress buildings found in the city of Algiers.

His Highness was also briefed on the major projects currently being implemented in Algeria, mainly in the renewable energy sector, which holds immense potential for growth especially in solar and wind energy. His Highness also learned about Algeria’s various natural resources and infrastructure projects.

At the end of the tour, Sheikh Mohammed expressed his admiration for the innovation showcased within the Algerian pavilion. He also praised ties between the two countries and wished Algeria continued prosperity and progress.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World UAE Dubai Algiers Rashid Progress Algeria November 2020 Gold

Recent Stories

UAE Pavilion takes centre stage at Egypt&#039;s ED ..

UAE Pavilion takes centre stage at Egypt&#039;s EDEX 2021

28 seconds ago
 Al Jazira draw Auckland City in FIFA Club World Cu ..

Al Jazira draw Auckland City in FIFA Club World Cup opener

31 minutes ago
 Sindhi films highly acclaimed in galaxy of nationa ..

Sindhi films highly acclaimed in galaxy of national language movies

23 minutes ago
 France to Propose EU-UK Pact on Illegal Migration ..

France to Propose EU-UK Pact on Illegal Migration - Minister

23 minutes ago
 US Pending Home Sales Up in October Amid Rising In ..

US Pending Home Sales Up in October Amid Rising Interest Rates Concern - Realtor ..

23 minutes ago
 Chile's Health Ministry Introduces New Travel Rest ..

Chile's Health Ministry Introduces New Travel Restrictions Due to COVID-19 Omicr ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.