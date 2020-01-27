UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mohammed Bin Rashid Visits Arab Health Exhibition

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 12 hours ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 06:15 PM

Mohammed bin Rashid visits Arab Health Exhibition

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jan, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has visited the 45th Arab Health Exhibition, which is being held at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid toured the four-day exhibition, which is hosting more than 5,000 international companies operating in the healthcare sector that are showcasing their latest medical equipment and services.

His first stop was the pavilion of GE, where he met with its senior officials, where His Highness was briefed about the company latest products and services. His Highness also toured pavilions of Draeger Medical GmbH, Siemens, Phillips, Abu Dhabi Health Authority, and Dubai Health Authority where he was briefed about various products and services.

Sheikh Mohammed expressed his happiness with the continuous organisation of the event, expressing his support to such events that serve humanity.

His Highness was accompanied by Minister of Health and Prevention, Abdul Rahman Mohammad Al Owais; Chairman of the board and Director General of the Dubai Health Authority Humaid Al Qatami; Director-General of the Dubai Protocol and Hospitality Department, Khalifa Saeed Sulaiman; and CEO of Dubai World Trade Centre, Helal Saeed Al Marri, along with senior officials.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Dubai Company Abu Dhabi Rashid Event Arab Siemens

Recent Stories

Coalition to launch medevac air bridge from Yemen ..

4 hours ago

Ambitious plans to implement US$11b joint projects ..

4 hours ago

Minister of Health meets Saudi and Kuwaiti counter ..

6 hours ago

Govt determines over reforms of permanent nature: ..

6 hours ago

Nothing unachievable; life's lessons teach how to ..

6 hours ago

President of Egypt awards Dr. Sultan Al Remeithi M ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.