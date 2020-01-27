Mohammed bin Rashid visits Arab Health Exhibition

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jan, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has visited the 45th Arab Health Exhibition, which is being held at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid toured the four-day exhibition, which is hosting more than 5,000 international companies operating in the healthcare sector that are showcasing their latest medical equipment and services.

His first stop was the pavilion of GE, where he met with its senior officials, where His Highness was briefed about the company latest products and services. His Highness also toured pavilions of Draeger Medical GmbH, Siemens, Phillips, Abu Dhabi Health Authority, and Dubai Health Authority where he was briefed about various products and services.

Sheikh Mohammed expressed his happiness with the continuous organisation of the event, expressing his support to such events that serve humanity.

His Highness was accompanied by Minister of Health and Prevention, Abdul Rahman Mohammad Al Owais; Chairman of the board and Director General of the Dubai Health Authority Humaid Al Qatami; Director-General of the Dubai Protocol and Hospitality Department, Khalifa Saeed Sulaiman; and CEO of Dubai World Trade Centre, Helal Saeed Al Marri, along with senior officials.